State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

