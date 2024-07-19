State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $32,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

WTW traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $264.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

