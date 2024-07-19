State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,505 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.53 on Friday, hitting $326.11. 61,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,833. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

