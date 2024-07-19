State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,739 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $215.81. The company had a trading volume of 110,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,616. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

