State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

BURL traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

