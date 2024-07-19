State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $42,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 313,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

