State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.6 %

KHC stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $33.22. 1,611,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

