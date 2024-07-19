State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.79 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Revvity were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $129,483,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $112,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $108.05. 217,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

