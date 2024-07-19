State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.55 Million Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Everest Group worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $12.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.73. 74,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,943. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

