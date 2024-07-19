State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $44.89 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $44,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STZ traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.24. 179,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,335. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

