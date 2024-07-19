State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $48,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.64. The stock had a trading volume of 195,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,955. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

