State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $216.45. 96,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average of $233.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

