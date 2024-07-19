State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 148,812 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,812 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of HP worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

