State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 47,951 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NetApp worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.1 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.19. 254,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,897. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

