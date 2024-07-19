State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,929 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.46. 46,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $337.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.52 and a 200-day moving average of $289.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.