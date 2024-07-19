State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,158 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of TransUnion worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 179,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRU

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.