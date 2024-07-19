State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $36,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $13,672,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

