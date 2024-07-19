State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,365 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.72.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.95. 593,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

