State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 461,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,132,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.68 and a 200-day moving average of $451.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.90, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $533.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

