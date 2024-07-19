State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $35,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,332. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

