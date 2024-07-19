State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $45,687,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,758. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

