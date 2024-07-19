Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.61. 106,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

