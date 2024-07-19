Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS.
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.46. 820,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.42.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
