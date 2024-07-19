Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.86.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

