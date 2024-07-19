Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 312,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,503. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

