Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 199 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10,068.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company's stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

