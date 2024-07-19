Steem Trading Up 11.1% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Steem has a total market cap of $94.17 million and $5.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,361.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.35 or 0.00582190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00109955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00245862 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00070729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,914,178 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.