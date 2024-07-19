Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stem

Stem Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 24,142 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $45,145.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,599 shares of company stock valued at $495,763. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.