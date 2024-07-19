Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.95 and last traded at $120.16. Approximately 102,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 358,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.46.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after buying an additional 156,225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.