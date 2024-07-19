Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.95 and last traded at $120.16. Approximately 102,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 358,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.46.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.19.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
