Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.96

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 15658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

