Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 76,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.