Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $268.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.8 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.99. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

