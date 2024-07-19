Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $85.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Get AAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Down 1.2 %

AIR opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.54. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AAR by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AAR by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.