Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 19th (ACRE, AG, ATHM, BIOX, BJRI, BRSP, BXMT, CAKE, CBUS, CHUY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 19th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $37.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $775.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $750.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $0.70 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

