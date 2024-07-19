StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.