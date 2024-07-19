StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.