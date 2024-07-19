StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.80.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.