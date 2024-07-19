StockNews.com Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

FBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock worth $128,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.