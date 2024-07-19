STP 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.86 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $90.47 million and $10.86 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,193.69 or 0.99949720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011843 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00070767 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04665937 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,640,029.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.