Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $29.10

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $30.41. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 108,104 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Macquarie began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

