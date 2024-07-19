Susquehanna Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $41.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

