Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.800 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

