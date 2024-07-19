Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $55.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 766,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $7,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.