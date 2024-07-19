Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $47.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

