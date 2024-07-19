Taiko (TAIKO) One Day Volume Reaches $26.33 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Taiko has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00003741 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $715.88 million and $26.33 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,949,310 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.4321512 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $33,994,404.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

