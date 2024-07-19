Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.23. 2,489,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,609,722. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $877.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
