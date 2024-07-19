Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

TGT stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. 3,186,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,323. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

