Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.40

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.