Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $422.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.41. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,616 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

