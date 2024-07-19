TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 4,280,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,737. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

