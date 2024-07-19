TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,565,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE C traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.35. 4,507,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,027,369. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
